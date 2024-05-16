Turkish competition authority sanctions Google for not complying with local search service obligations

(MENAFN) The Turkish Competition Protection Authority has taken decisive action against Google, announcing its decision to levy fines on the tech giant for its failure to meet its obligations concerning certain aspects of its local search services. This move comes as the Authority aims to enforce adherence to the directives issued by its Board of Directors since April 15.



The Authority has specified that it will impose daily fines on Google until the company complies with the directives outlined by the Board of Directors. The decision to penalize Google stems from its inadequate response to the Authority's concerns regarding local search services, particularly the absence of inquiries related to hotels in the procedures implemented by Google.



This development underscores the regulatory scrutiny faced by tech companies regarding their compliance with competition laws and consumer protection regulations. Notably, Google has encountered similar challenges elsewhere, including a substantial fine of 250 million euros imposed by the French Competition Authority. This penalty was associated with a protracted dispute concerning Google's compensation to French publishers for featuring their news content.



The imposition of fines by the Turkish Competition Protection Authority reflects a broader trend of regulatory oversight in the tech industry, signaling the importance of adhering to established regulations and addressing concerns raised by regulatory bodies. As Google navigates these regulatory challenges, it underscores the need for companies to prioritize compliance with local laws and regulations to mitigate potential legal and financial repercussions.

