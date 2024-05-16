Kuwait Airlift Provides Essential Aid - Sudan's Interior Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, May 16 (KUNA) -- Sudan's Minister of Interior Khalil Pasha Sairin said on Thursday that Kuwait's airlift provides essential medical and nutritional aid to Sudan.

Following a meeting with Kuwait's Ambassador to Sudan Fahad Al-Thafeeri, Pasha praised Kuwait's consistent support, in a press statement, stating that 18 aid-filled aircraft have been sent by Kuwait until now.

On his part, Al-Thafeeri said that the two officials discussed during the meeting the efforts of Kuwait's Ministry of Interior in facilitating and responding to the needs of Sudanese people residing in Kuwait.

He also extended his gratitude to Sudan's Ministry of Interior for its cooperation with the Kuwaiti diplomatic delegation in Port Sudan. (end)

