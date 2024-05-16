Gurugram News: IT Manager Run Over By Neighbour After Parking Dispute, Dies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In Gurugram, a 28-year old man was killed after being run over by their neighbour over a dispute regarding parking, the Gurugram police has informed. The neighbour run over the man with his Hyundai Creta car. The man's mother and brother were also injured in the incident.

The 28-year-old man Rishabh Jasuja, an IT manager, was reportedly returning from work when he had parked his car outside the residence of Manoj Bharadwaj. The latter is a resident of Sector 49 in Gurugram.

The younger brother of the deceased, who too was dragged by the car is critical and is being treated in a hospital, said police to police, on Sunday around 11.30 pm, a servant of Rishabh came to his house in a cab which the driver parked in front of the house of a neighbour, Manoj Bhardwaj, and an argument erupted between Manoj and the servant, said police the meantime, Rishabh with his brother Ranjak, his mother, and his wife returned home after having dinner and a brawl broke out between Rishabh and Manoj, a senior police officer said an escalation of the row, Manoj called some of his friends, and all of them together thrashed both the brothers did not stop with just that. He got into his Hyundai Creta, hit the two brothers, and dragged both of them on the car's bonnet for around 20 metres. The entire act was captured in a CCTV Ranjak fell on one side, his brother Rishabh came under the car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. His brother is still critical, police said FIR was registered against Manoj Bhardwaj and others under sections 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 50 Police Station on Monday, said police.\"An FIR has been registered against the unidentified and main accused Manoj Bhardwaj. We are conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon,\" SHO Inspector Satyawan said.

