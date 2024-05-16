SOCAR, Russia's Tatneft Forge New Cooperative Roadmap

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Russia's Tatnefthave signed a new roadmap for cooperation in the capital ofRussia's Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan, SOCAR President RovshanNajaf wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“As part of XV international economic forum 'Russia - IslamicWorld: KazanForum 2024' we held a fruitful meeting withDirector-General of Tatneft Nail Maganov. During the meeting, a newroadmap for cooperation was signed and an exchange of views tookplace on various issues of mutual interest,” Najaf wrote.

Details of the signed document are not provided.

On November 3, 2023, SOCAR and Tatneft also signed a roadmap forcooperation. The document provided for interaction in the areas ofoil production and refining, sales of oil and petrochemicalproducts, human capital development and exchange of experience.