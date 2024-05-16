Official Welcome Ceremony Held For President Of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official welcome ceremony was held for Aleksandr Lukashenko,President of the Republic of Belarus, who arrived in the Republicof Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Belarusian President inthe square decorated with the national flags of the twocountries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, welcomed AleksandrLukashenko, President of Belarus.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the BelarusianPresident.

The national anthems of the Republic of Belarus and the Republicof Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President ofBelarus, while the delegation of Belarus was introduced to thePresident of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of Azerbaijani PresidentIlham Aliyev and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to theaccompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.