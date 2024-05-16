Two Suspected Rebels Killed In Philippine Clash

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, May 16 (NNN-PNA) – Philippine troops killed two suspected rebels, during a clash in the southern Philippines, early this morning, the military said.
In a report, the military said, the troops were combing a village near Lebak town, in Sultan Kudarat province, when they clashed with around 10 New People's Army (NPA) rebels, before 6.00 a.m. local time today.
No government soldier was killed or injured in the fighting.
The NPA rebels have been fighting against the government troops since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.
Military data showed that, the NPA's personnel strength has declined since its peak of around 25,000 armed members in the 1980s.– NNN-PNA
MENAFN16052024000200011047ID1108220837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.