Two Suspected Rebels Killed In Philippine Clash

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, May 16 (NNN-PNA) – Philippine troops killed two suspected rebels, during a clash in the southern Philippines, early this morning, the military said.

In a report, the military said, the troops were combing a village near Lebak town, in Sultan Kudarat province, when they clashed with around 10 New People's Army (NPA) rebels, before 6.00 a.m. local time today.

No government soldier was killed or injured in the fighting.

The NPA rebels have been fighting against the government troops since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.

Military data showed that, the NPA's personnel strength has declined since its peak of around 25,000 armed members in the 1980s.– NNN-PNA

