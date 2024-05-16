Career Success Strategies! Jacqueline Frost's Newly Released Book Shares A Highly Effective Blueprint For Guaranteed Success!

(MENAFN- Pressat) Renowned executive coach Jacqueline Frost has released her book, Finding Your EPIC®: A Step-By-Step Formula for a Successful Career . This new book is a valuable resource to empower women worldwide to overcome their limiting blocks and unlock the full potential of their dream careers. The book shares highly comprehensive tools and techniques that can help businesswomen attain their career goals while also enriching their personal lives.

Finding Your EPIC® offers a highly strategised, step-by-step approach to achieving career success. It is not a get-rich-quick scheme. Instead, it equips women with the tools and techniques needed to accelerate growth in their current role while proactively capitalising on any opportunity for progression. Developed over 30+ years of experience as an investment banker and career coach, the techniques shared in this book help women step out of their comfort zone, engage with the right people, and tap into their talents. This goes beyond professional success and also helps women find fulfilment in their personal lives. While these techniques are geared towards empowering women, men can also use the information to their advantage. The book also shares the author's EPIC Formula® , which was previously only accessible through her global virtual leadership programme. This formula has helped thousands of women across the globe identify and enhance their skills while also building a practical action plan for fast results.

Jacqueline Frost's career journey reads like a masterclass in endurance and leadership. Spanning over three decades of experience in the fast-paced world of investment banking, she is no stranger to the challenges and successes of high-pressure workplaces. In 2009, after leading the Derivative Sales Group and winning a coveted place on the Executive Committee, Jacqueline set out to empower and inspire senior female executives.

In 2016, Jacqueline established Elevate, an innovative virtual global leadership programme. Through Elevate, she has led over 9,000+ women from 50 countries on a transformative journey of self-discovery and growth. Jacqueline's commitment to developing the next generation of female leaders demonstrates her steadfast passion and innovative leadership. Jacqueline Frost is available for interviews

