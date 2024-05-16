Swati Maliwal Assault Case: NCW Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav Kumar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Bhibhav Kumar, the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following allegations of assault made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 AM, according to the summon, as per PTI NCW took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled \"Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her,\" in which Maliwal claimed she was brutally assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence by

Kumar, Kejriwal's Private Secretary, the report added response to these accusations, the Commission issued a notice, warning that failure to comply could result in further actions deemed necessary by the NCW incident has stirred controversy and speculation, as Kumar, a key figure in the Chief Minister's office, faces serious allegations from a prominent public figure like Maliwal Monday, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi Chief Minister's personal staff \"assaulted\" her at the Chief Minister's official residence, police officials said. She has yet to file a formal complaint in the matter Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met party colleague Swati Maliwal amid a row over her allegation that she was assaulted at Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence by his aide Kumar, even as the BJP sharpened its attack on the AAP supremo, asking him to come clean and demanding action against the guilty Aadmi Party leaders refused to give details about Singh's meeting with the former DCW chief, who remained incommunicado meeting at Maliwal's residence is seen as an attempt to pacify the woman leader who has been with the party since its inception Tuesday, Singh had at a press conference said that Kejriwal's personal assistant Kumar had \"misbehaved\" with Maliwal at CM's residence and that Kejriwal would take strict action in the matter. The statement had come a day after Maliwal had made a police call from the CM's residence and also went to the Civil Lines police station, as quoted by PTI, Maliwal is yet to file a police complaint in the matter. A team of Delhi Police officials visited her house on Tuesday but declined to provide details.(With Inputs from PTI)

