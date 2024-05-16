Chairs Cardin, Reed, Warner Urge Additional Sanctions on Actors or Those Supporting Extremist Settler Violence in West Bank

(MENAFN- Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office ) WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Mark Warner (D-Va.), Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen voicing strong support for the Biden Administration’s sanctions against foreign actors who have engaged in or supported acts that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the West Bank, and urged the Administration to continue to issue and enforce sanctions against those complicit in extremist settler violence.



“Since October 7, there has been a worrying uptick of violence and intimidation against Palestinians in the West Bank, including the destruction of property, arson, assault, cutting off essential services like water access, forced displacement, home demolitions, and shootings of civilians,” wrote the lawmakers. “There is no excuse for extremist settler violence, which ultimately erodes efforts to preserve a political horizon and promote a negotiated, two state solution.”



“The Administration should not hesitate to take swift action against entities that try to circumvent these sanctions and avoid taking any steps that would weaken their efficacy,” continued the lawmakers. “We urge the Administration to ‘follow the money’ and take further actions against any private entities that finance or sponsor violence against Palestinian civilians or facilitate property destruction, illegal seizure or dispossession of land from Palestinians in the West Bank.”





