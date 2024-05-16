(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Cannes, France – Famous Chinese fashion blogger and investor Ms. Zuo An Xiao was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 on the red carpet four years, Zuoan Xiao returned to Cannes again, which also attracted extensive attention from the media at home and abroad.







At the event site, we also met French actress Juliette Binoche, who said,“I really like Ms. Zuoan Xiao's look today, it's very special and unforgettable.”The affirmation and praise from Ms. Juliette Binoche is undoubtedly a great recognition of Ms. Zuoan Xiao's fashion taste.

Ms. Zuoan Xiao also responded;“Thank you very much for giving such a high appraisal to my look today. Juliette, I have always admired your wonderful performances in movies, and your compliments have made me more confident and inspired me to continue pursuing my fashion taste in the future.”







It is understood that in this red carpet styling, she made a remarkable choice – instead of wearing a high-fashion gown from a major international brand, she chose a graduation design from a Chinese university student sofas, crystal chandeliers, foam vases and lace pillows are elements that are skillfully incorporated into the gown, showing the warmth and power of mother's love in the form of art is not just a dress, but also a carrier of emotion carries thoughts and respect for mothers and is a tribute to women who dedicate their lives to their families have used their strength to build a warm and beautiful harbor for their family.













This choice also reflects the unique vision and taste of Ms. Zuoan Xiao, as a fashion blogger and investor understands that fashion is not only about pursuing big brands and trends, but also about expressing and respecting culture and individuality choosing the graduation works of Chinese university students, she not only provides a platform for these young designers to showcase their talents, but also wins more attention and recognition for China's fashion industry on the international stage her own strength, Ms. Zuoan Xiao strives to make the Chinese new force blossom most beautifully on the international stage.