Nagaland State Lottery Result May 16, 2024: Today's Winning Numbers


5/16/2024 4:00:44 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lotteries in India are run by the government which gives hope to people to earn some money.


Check today's winning numbers


Lotteries in India are run by the government which gives hope to people to earn some money.


Dear MAHANADI result will be out at 1 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.


Dear LAKE result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.


Dear Sandpiper result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.


1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.


4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.


Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

