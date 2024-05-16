Shakespeare Remembered At AAFT, Noida Film City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Shakespeare Society of Marwah Studios solemnly commemorated the death anniversary of William Shakespeare, the bard whose timeless works continue to be the cornerstone of dramatic arts and education. The event was marked by the poignant words of President Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who stated, "There is no greater teacher in acting than Shakespeare himself. Each of his plays is a repository of profound emotions, wise words, and exemplary performances. The expressions within his works are not just for the stage they teach us about life itself."



In homage to Shakespeare's enduring legacy, the Department of Acting at the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) unveiled a specially designed poster during a ceremony filled with respect and reverence for the literary master. The poster, which celebrates Shakespeare's contribution to the dramatic arts, will be displayed prominently within the department as a source of inspiration for both current and future generations of actors.



The ceremony also included readings from select Shakespearean plays, enlightening discussions about his influence on modern theatre, and workshops aimed at delving deeper into the emotional depth of Shakespeare's characters. Dr. Marwah emphasized the importance of Shakespeare's works in acting curricula and the undeniable impact they have in shaping performers who can convey the most intricate human emotions with authenticity and power.



The Shakespeare Society of Marwah Studios continues to dedicate itself to the exploration and celebration of Shakespeare's works, ensuring that the legacy of the bard lives on through education and performance. Aspiring actors and scholars alike are encouraged to draw from the well of Shakespeare's wisdom to better understand the art of storytelling and the human condition.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT