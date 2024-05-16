Minister Of Finance Meets With Bloomberg Media CEO

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with CEO of Bloomberg Media Karen Soltzer on the sidline of the fourth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum 2024. During the meetings, they discussed areas of joint cooperation, reviewed relations between the parties, and aspects of joint cooperation between them, and the most important economic and investment developments.

