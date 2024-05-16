Priyanka Chopra Is Back In LA, Says ‘Being Home Is Feeding My Soul’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ecstatic to be back in Los Angeles after shooting for her film 'Head of State' in France.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and shared her happiness.

The actress posted a picture from her balcony along with a glimpse of her home's interior.

"Being home... is feeding my soul,” she described her feeling after being back.

The actress had been shooting for 'Head of State' in Nice, France.

The film also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. It is an action-comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

On May 8, Priyanka shared that she had wrapped up shooting and announced that the film would be released on a digital platform. To mark the completion, the 41-year-old actress posted a reel on Instagram, featuring moments from the film's set.