Kerala: Family Protests With Dead Body Outside Air India SATS Office

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 (IANS) With the mortal remains of 39-year-old Rajesh, a protest began on Thursday morning outside the office of Air India SATS here to highlight the treatment meted out by the airline to Amritha, now his widow.

Amritha had reached the airport here on May 8 to be with her ailing husband N. Rajesh, who was in a hospital in Muscat after he suffered a heart attack.

She failed to be with her dying husband after Air India Express cabin crew began a strike.

Despite several attempts to reach Muscat, she failed to go and on Monday, Rajesh passed away.

On Thursday morning, the body of Rajesh was received by his relatives at the airport and they took the body to the office of Air India SATS near the airport in Thiruvananthapuram.

After placing the body in front of the office, his relatives stood in silence.

Amritha's uncle broke into tears and said that had Air India officials made some arrangements for her to be with Rajesh, his life might have been saved.

Her father is now sitting inside the office of Air India SATS and said that none of the officials have said anything.

“I am told that this company of Air India has no role in the strike. I will be sitting here till my daughter gets justice. After a while the body will be taken home and then for the last rites, but I am not going to move from here,” said her father.

“We will continue our protest as Air India is solely responsible for the death of Rajesh. Amritha should get adequate compensation. Rajesh was the only breadwinner of the young family consisting of two kids aged 5 and 3, and Amritha is a second-year nursing student. They live in a rented house. The young family should be compensated by Air India,” said her uncle.

Amritha's family had decided to take legal steps against the airline and protest with the body of Rajesh is the first step.

Rajesh was working in the administration department of a school in Muscat. On May 7, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalised there. On May 13, he passed away.