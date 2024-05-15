Jordan Condemns Assassination Attempt On Slovak Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday condemned the assassination attempt of Prime Minister of Slovakia

Robert Fico.

Ministry's Spokesperson Sufian Qudah affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the government and people of Slovak Republic.

Qudah emphasised the Kingdom's stance against all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security and stability, expressing sincere wishes for the speed recovery of the Slovak prime minister, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



Also on Wednesday, Jordan expressed condolences to the Indonesian government and people in the wake of devastating floods and landslides that struck the Agam and Tanah Datar districts in west Sumatra on Monday resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries with several individuals still missing.



The ministry also conveyed the Kingdom's sympathies to Kenya following the recent floods that affected various parts of the country.



Qudah conveyed condolences to the families of the victims, wished swift recovery for the injured and expressed hope for the safety and well-being of those still unaccounted for in both nations.



Qudah confirmed that there were no reports of Jordanian citizens among the casualties or missing individuals in the incidents.



