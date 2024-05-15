Peru Labels Trans Identities As Mental Illnesses

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Peruvian government issued a controversial decree classifying trans identities as mental illnesses.



Published in the Official Gazette, the decree labeled "transsexualism," "dual-role transvestism," and "gender identity disorders" as mental health conditions.



President Dina Boluarte, Economy Minister José Arista, and Health Minister César Vázquez Sánchez signed this classification.



The decree's timing, four days before the anniversary of the World Health Organization's (WHO) removal of homosexuality from its list of mental disorders, drew significant backlash.



Critics argue that the classification perpetuates stigma and discrimination against the trans community.







Representative Susel Paredes publicly demanded the repeal of the decree, emphasizing the need for mental health policies aligned with international standards to ensure equality and identity rights.



The civil organization Más Igualdad Perú also condemned the decree. They submitted a letter to the Health Ministry, supported by 414 mental health professionals and 176 human rights organizations.



The letter urged the government to reverse the inclusion of these classifications in the International Statistical Classification of Diseases (ICD-10).



This decree arrives amid broader societal debates on trans rights and mental health. Globally, there is a growing consensus against pathologizing gender diversity.



The WHO has already moved towards declassifying gender incongruence as a mental disorder in the ICD-11, highlighting the importance of non-discriminatory health care.

Tensions Over Trans Rights

The Peruvian government's stance contrasts sharply with these international trends.



Experts like Geoffrey Reed from the National Autonomous University of Mexico argue that social rejection and violence, rather than gender identity itself, lead to mental health issues among trans individuals.



Rebeca Robles from Mexico's National Institute of Psychiatry notes that stigmatization significantly contributes to mental health struggles in the trans community.



This issue underscores the tension between national policies and evolving global perspectives on gender and mental health.



The backlash against Peru's decree highlights the urgent need for policies that respect human rights and provide inclusive health care.



Trans individuals face significant challenges, and supportive, non-discriminatory policies are crucial for their well-being and rights.



The ongoing debate in Peru reflects broader global discussions about trans rights and mental health.



Inclusive policies are vital to ensuring equality and dignity for all individuals, regardless of gender identity.

MENAFN15052024007421016031ID1108218870