Shooting Of Slovak Leader Heightens War Risk


5/15/2024 3:48:48 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Europe's toughest opponent of military backing for Ukraine, was shot multiple times May 15 by an as yet unidentified assailant. He was transported by helicopter to a trauma center at Banska Bystrica, where he is fighting for his life.
His condition is not known.

Few
details have been published about the would-be assassin, who was captured after the incident.
Reportedly a 71-year-old man used a legally-owned weapon.
The shooting took place at a private government off-site meeting in Handlova, and it is not known how the gunman
learned of and
gained access to the
closed
event.


Shooting Of Slovak Leader Heightens War Risk Image

It is the first shooting of a European head of government since the assassination of Swedish Prime Minister Olaf Palme in 1986.

Asia Times

