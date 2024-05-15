Azerbaijan Ventures Into Initial Evaluation Of Digital Proficiency

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

A comprehensive assessment of digital skills and literacy wasconducted in Azerbaijan for the first time, the head of theStrategic Analysis, Innovation, and Digitalization Department ofthe Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, JeyhunHuseynzada, said at the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 internationalconference held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to him, one of the goals of the assessment was todetermine the position of Azerbaijan compared to internationalbenchmarks and other countries.

"This was essential in order to design the educational projectsand programs we implemented in connection with digital skills in amore targeted manner. The assessment was conducted in 13 economicdistricts in 4 categories of society. The first category is thepublic sector, the second is the private sector, the third categoryis universities, the education sector, and the last category ishouseholds. Currently, the International Telecommunication Union isconducting the final design of the report, and it will be releasedto the public in a few weeks," he said.