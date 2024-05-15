Member Of European Parliament Visits Azerbaijan's Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of his visit to Azerbaijan, Javier Nart, member of theEuropean Parliament (MEP) visited the city of Shusha.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the MEPwas informed about the ancient history of the city, the situationduring the occupation, as well as the construction works,restoration of historical monuments, and future plans in Shushaunder the direct supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and FirstVice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the beginning of the processof returning residents to their homelands.

During the trip, Nart visited the administrative building of therepresentative office in Shusha, the City Square, Vagif mausoleum,the Jidir Duzu plain, and viewed the Walls of the ShushaFortress.

The MEP was told that courageous Azerbaijani soldiers climbedthe steep cliffs and destroyed the enemy in hand-to-hand combat, the Jidir Duzu plain has become a place where grand eventsare held, just like in the pre-occupation times.

Member of European Parliament was accompanied by TuralGanjaliyev, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the EU-AzerbaijanParliamentary Cooperation Committee, and other officials.