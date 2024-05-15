Slovak PM Injured In Shooting Following Cabinet Meeting - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and injured in an attempted assassination on Wednesday after an away-from-home government meeting in Handlova Town, northeast of Bratislava, according to the country's new agency (RASR).

Several shots were fired at the scene and the assailant was detained, the agency said, adding that the area in front of the Culture House in Handlova, where the government meeting was held, was evacuated.

"An attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico's life was committed at an away-from-home government meeting in Handlova and he is currently in a life-threatening condition," it said, citing a press release of the Emergency Medical Service Operation Centre.

The shooting occurred after Fico, 59, attended a government meeting in Handlova. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital in the town and later transported by helicopter to the city of Banska Bystrica for urgent treatment, it added. (end)

