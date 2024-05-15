WISA Surges on News

(MENAFN- Baystreet) NYCB Surges on Loan Sale

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares galloped Wednesday, as the company, boasting a status as a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, continues to see strong interest from major consumer electronics TV, projector, and set-top manufacturers for licensing its WiSA E technology. The Company is pleased to report that five WiSA E licenses with major brands in each category have been signed and that three additional global brands are currently reviewing the WiSA E licensing agreement. The first WiSA E-enabled products are scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2024.

“WiSA E is designed to work with all the mainstream processors, operating systems, and Wi-Fi chips enabling seamless integration with TVs, set-top boxes or projectors with no additional parts and no additional BOM cost,” said Tony Ostrom, president of the WiSA Association.“It is this universal quality of WiSA E that makes it so compelling to our customers. Five major brands have already signed licensing agreements; more are expected soon.”

WiSA E has found strong traction in the market because of its universality in implementation and ubiquitous interoperability: System-on-Chip (SoC) agnostic; Compatibility with a wide array of SoCs including MediaTek, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Espressif, Amlogic, Realtek, Sunplus, and more; Operating-system agnostic; Currently integrated with Android devices; Wi-Fi agnostic; High-quality functionality across any Wi-Fi compliant chip.

WISA shares tacked on 56 cents, or 14.5%, to $4.39.









