AUS strengthens global collaboration through agreement with KAIST

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, May 15, 2024 – As part of its strategic plans to bolster its international research collaboration, enrich student experiences and foster academic excellence, American University of Sharjah (AUS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).



The agreement was signed at the conclusion of an AUS delegation’s visit to South Korea, led by Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, accompanied by Dr. Mahmoud Anabtawi, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), and Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering (CEN).

“It was a pleasure to engage with the leadership at KAIST, acquaint ourselves with their programs and seek avenues for collaboration and partnership between our institutions. Our focus in these initial meetings was on identifying opportunities for joint research projects and establishing the groundwork for faculty and student exchange. In support of these endeavors, we have facilitated the travel of some of our faculty, enabling a detailed exploration of future possibilities for interaction,” said Dr. Laursen.



“AUS is strongly committed to international collaboration and exchange, encompassing diversity within our student body and in our perspectives on modes of study and research. As leaders, our aim is to expand the avenues for such global interaction. KAIST, with its global reputation for excellence in programs and research, presents a natural hub for collaborative opportunities," he said.



This strategic partnership will facilitate academic and research exchange between faculty, researchers, and students of both institutions. The MoU outlines a range of cooperative initiatives, including joint research projects, publications and grant funding applications. Through these collaborations, both AUS and KAIST aim to promote cultural understanding and global perspectives within their academic communities.



Additionally, the MoU will create opportunities for student mobility through exchange programs and collaborative degree offerings, allowing students from both institutions to gain diverse educational experiences. This agreement also establishes a framework for sustainable, long-term collaboration, with the potential to review the establishment of a Global Tech Research and Innovation Center in collaboration with UAE governmental entities.







