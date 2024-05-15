Kuwait Amir Chairs Extraordinary Cabinet Session

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday chaired an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet at Bayan Palace. The session was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end) rk

