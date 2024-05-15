After Delhi, Jaipur, Now Kanpur Schools Receive Bomb Threats: All We Know In 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After Delhi, Gujarat and Jaipur, schools in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur received bomb threats via emails, creating panic situation. However, all threats turned out to be 'hoaxes'.Over the last few weeks, several school in various parts of the country, including in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR received such emails Read: Bomb scare in Delhi again! Tihar Jail gets threat email after schools and hospitalsBomb threat emailsSeven schools, including five private schools and two government run schools, received bomb threat emails in a span of 72 hours reported on TuesdayAdditional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said that most schools reported the threat emails to police on Tuesday. The school authorities got to know about the threat mail on Tuesday, as schools were closed on Sunday and Monday Read: After Delhi and Gujarat, 4 schools receive bomb threat in JaipurSchools which received bomb threatsGulmohar Vihar Public School in Hanumant Vihar, KDMA school in Gujaini, Sanatan Dharm Education Centre in Kaushalpuri, Chintal's school in Singhpur Kachar, Virendra Swaroop School in Civil Lines Kendriya Vidyalaya Cantt and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Armapore estate are the schools which received threat email, reported PTI threatHowever, after extensive searches it was found that it was a hoax threat.

Also Read: Delhi news: Four hospitals receive bomb threat email, search operation underwayProbe ordered\"The Cyber Crime officials have been alerted and the instructions were issued to launch the investigation into the matter after registering the FIR,\" PTI reported quoting ACP pattern?The officials are also trying to ascertain patterns between the hoax bomb threats received by schools in Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi-NCR't PanicPolice officials have requested all parents not to panic, saying they are taking all precautionary measures Read: Ahmedabad schools bomb hoax: Threat emails sent ahead of voting traced to PakistanPrevious threatsOn May 1, over 100 schools in the national capital received threat emails. After searches, authorities found no suspicious items. The threat e-mails were sent from Russia, from the e-mail ID - ...at mail to IGI airportOn May 11, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport also received threat mail. However, nothing suspicious was found mails to hospitalsOn May 14, four hospitals in Delhi – Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, and Hedgewar Hospital – received bomb threats via email.

