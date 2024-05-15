Jordan Rally To Kick Off Thursday In Dead Sea

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 15 (Petra) - The Jordan Rally, the second leg of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC), is scheduled to commence on Thursday evening at the Dead Sea, featuring 29 drivers from 8 countries.
The rally comprises 15 gravel-paved special stages spread across two days, covering a total distance of 195.2 km. With support from Zain Jordan, the event spans a route of 48.575 km.
Tomorrow's program includes a press conference with key champions, while Friday's activities encompass rally rounds in locations at the Dead Sea.
Saturday's schedule includes stages in Shouna, Rawda, Al-Turki, and Sweimeh, concluding with a closing ceremony at the Dead Sea.
