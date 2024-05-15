Army Officer Among 7 Killed In Balochistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A Pakistan army officer and three militants have been killed during an intelligence-based operation in southwestern Balochistan province.

Separately, three people including a paramilitary soldier were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in different parts of the province.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The security personnel effectively engaged the alleged terrorists, the military's media wing said, adding three militants were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered.“During the intense exchange of fire, Major Babar Khan, 33, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom,” ISPR said.

In other incidents, three men, including a close friend of the chief minister, were gunned down by unknown attackers in the province.

CM Sarfraz Bugti's friend was shot dead when three armed men opened fire in the Sui town of Dera Bugti, Dawn reported.

In Bostan area, gunmen opened fire at a security checkpoint, injuring one Levies official, who later succumbed to his wounds at hospital.

In Khuzdar's Civil Colony, a man was killed by an unknown attacker. The man riding a motorbike died on the spot.

mud

Views: 22