Estonia refuses to transfer troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Estonia's Defense Minister, Hanno Pevkur, has reiterated the country's stance on deploying troops to Ukraine, stating that neither Tallinn nor the European Union are currently considering such proposals. Pevkur's remarks come in response to comments made by Madis Roll, the national security advisor to Estonian President Alar Karis, who suggested that Estonia was "seriously" contemplating sending troops to fulfill "rear" roles in Ukraine.



Roll's statements, reported by Breaking Defense, outlined the possibility of Estonian troops assuming non-direct combat roles to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, thereby enabling more soldiers to be deployed to the front lines. The proposal hinted at potential involvement in a broader NATO mission aimed at demonstrating collective strength and resolve, although Roll did not discount the option of Estonia acting with a smaller coalition of allies.



However, Defense Minister Pevkur clarified that the idea has not advanced beyond initial discussions and has not been formally considered by the Estonian government or at the European Union level. He emphasized that Estonia is not pursuing such initiatives independently and would only engage in actions aligned with broader NATO objectives.



Pevkur acknowledged that Roll's remarks might have been interpreted ambitiously but stressed that Estonia remains committed to collaborative efforts within NATO frameworks. He emphasized that any decision to deploy troops would require thorough deliberation and consensus within the alliance, indicating that Estonia's approach is grounded in multilateral cooperation rather than unilateral action.



As discussions surrounding NATO's role in supporting Ukraine continue, Estonia's clarification underscores the importance of coordinated efforts and adherence to alliance principles in addressing regional security challenges. The Baltic nation remains committed to contributing to collective defense efforts while ensuring that decisions are made in accordance with established diplomatic protocols and strategic considerations.

