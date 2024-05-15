Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD USD 85.08 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil moved up by seven cents to USD 85.08 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 85.01 pb on Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Wednesday.

In international markets, the price of the Brent crude rose by 98 cents settling at USD 82.38 pb, while the rate of the West Texas Intermediate crude moved up by USD 1.10 reaching USD 78.02 pb. (end)

