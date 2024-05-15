Sakshi Malik Accords Warm Welcome To Nisha Dahiya In Delhi After Wrestler Earns Paris 2024 Quota

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Former Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik on Wednesday welcomed fellow grappler Nisha Dahiya at the Delhi airport upon her return from Istanbul, Turkiye, where she sealed the Paris Olympics quota in the women's 68kg category.

Taking to Facebook, Sakshi posted pictures of receiving Nisha at the IGI airport, where the latter was given a grand welcome from family and friends.

On Friday, Nisha secured the berth for the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the final of the Wrestling World Olympic Qualifiers to become the fifth women wrestler to board the flight for France.

Before defeating Czech Republic's Adela Hanzlickova 7-4 in the semifinals, Nisha had defeated individual neutral athlete Alina Shauchuk, former silver medallist at the U23 world championships, 3-0 in the Round of 16.

Apart from Nisha, Aman Sehrawat was the only male wrestler to a book spot for the Paris in the final qualifying event for this year's tournament. The Asian champion and the U23 world champion will represent India in the men's 57kg freestyle category.

Notebly, Antim Panghal (53kg), Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) are the other women grapplers, who will be in pursuit of a medal finish at the Paris Olympics.

