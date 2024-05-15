Linkin Reps Bags The PR Mandate Of Aurika Hotels & Resorts, The Upscale Brand Of Lemon Tree Hotels

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 14 May 2024: Linkin Reps is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its esteemed portfolio: Aurika Hotels & Resorts, the upscale brand of Lemon Tree Hotels. This collaboration underscores Linkin Reps' dedication to offering exceptional Public Relations services to its valued clients, with a special focus on the hospitality vertical.



Aurika Hotels & Resorts epitomizes sophistication and luxury, presenting a curated collection of distinctive properties that encapsulate the essence of their respective locales. From the majestic grandeur of Aurika, Udaipur nestled amidst the Aravalli Hills to the tranquil beauty of Aurika, Coorg enveloped by verdant coffee plantations, to the vibrant charm of Aurika, Mumbai Skycity, paying homage to the city's cinematic legacy, each property promises unforgettable experiences that transcend the ordinary.



"At Aurika Hotels & Resorts, we believe in exceeding expectations and creating memorable experiences for our guests. We currently have three operational properties, which includes the two resorts, Aurika, Udaipur and Aurika, Coorg and the city hotel, Aurika, Mumbai Skycity, which is India's largest hotel by number of rooms. We also have properties coming up in leisure destinations, including Rishikesh and Kasauli," said Akriti Arora, Director - Communications, Lemon Tree Hotels. She further commented, "We have partnered with Linkin Reps to showcase our properties to the most appropriate audiences and create unique story-telling experiences for the brand. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests to our distinctive properties and curating moments that leave a lasting impression."



Aurika Hotels & Resorts are designed to captivate guests with their impeccable service, exquisite design, and innovative amenities. Each property promises a bespoke experience tailored to cater to the diverse preferences of modern travellers, whether it's hosting a fairy tale destination wedding amidst the opulence of Aurika, Udaipur, indulging in coffee plantation escapades at Aurika, Coorg, or immersing in Mumbai's dynamic culture in the grandeur of Aurika, Mumbai Skycity - India's largest hotel by number of rooms.



"We are excited to welcome Aurika Hotels & Resorts into the Linkin Reps family," said Komal Seth, Founder and Director at Linkin Reps. "Their unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with an emphasis on providing guests with extraordinary moments, perfectly aligns with our mission of taking Aurika to the world. We are confident that Aurika's distinctive offerings will resonate with travellers seeking destinations that inspires journey



About Linkin Reps



LINKIN Reps is a leading travel representation company known for its support to outbound travel partners in the India market. They represent various international tourism boards, Airlines, Hotels, and DMCs in Public relations, Sales, Marketing, social media collaborations and more. Specialising in the conception, implementation and effective execution of events and promotions with over 18 years of combined experience.





About Lemon Tree Hotels



Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India, and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale and economy segments. LTHL delivers differentiated yet superior service offerings, with a compelling value proposition. The group offers seven brands to meet guests' needs across all levels, viz. Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.



LTHL opened its first hotel with 49 rooms in May 2004. Today, the company has a portfolio of 160+ hotels, which includes over 100 operational hotels and more than 60 hotels set to open in India and internationally. Lemon Tree Hotels are located across metro regions, including the NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, as well as numerous tier I, II and III cities such as Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Aurangabad, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Ludhiana, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada etc. The company expanded internationally with hotels opening in Dubai in December 2019, in Bhutan in February 2020 and in Nepal in April 2024.





About Aurika Hotels & Resorts



Aurika hotels and resorts are stylishly elegant yet comfortably informal. With an emphasis on design, these properties are a reflection of the soul of the destination where they are located and each has its own personality.



The properties feature new-age dining and innovative entertainment options, complemented by invigorating fitness and wellness facilities. Inspiring spaces, flawless delivery and cutting-edge technological solutions ensure that our guests can work, play and relax effortlessly.



The essence of the brand is reflected in 'beyond the unusual'. Service goes beyond the expected and is attentive and personal, yet unobtrusive.

