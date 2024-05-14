TCS Named One Of The 50 Most Community-Minded Companies In The US

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, MAY 14, 2024 /3BL/ - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has been recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States and named an honoree of 'The Civic 50', a prestigious annual list by the non-profit organization Points of Light. The 2024 list marks TCS' eighth consecutive year of recognition and sixth time as the .

Points of Light, one of the world's largest nonprofit organizations, dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, based the list on the results of its annual survey on corporate social responsibility initiatives, ongoing service to its communities and positive societal impact.

Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO, Points of Light, said“Expectations for companies to be leaders in civic engagement continue to increase. TCS demonstrates how to maximize the full range of its assets – from people power to policy to financial contributions – to meet pressing needs and create thriving communities where they live and work. We're thrilled to uplift and celebrate them as an honoree of The Civic 50 2024.”

Guided by the ethos of the Tata Group, TCS engages with communities across the globe through a variety of initiatives and employee volunteering activities such as the Hours of Purpose by Employees (HOPE), Go Innovate Together (goIT), Ignite My Future, and donations via its community innovation program. TCS also conducts intense training of its workforce on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Balaji Ganapathy, Chief Social Responsibility Officer, TCS , said,“True to our ethos of putting communities first, TCS is fostering inclusive growth while empowering vulnerable populations through economic upward mobility. This continued recognition serves as a testament to our long-term commitment to sustainable and measurable impact.”

In 2023, TCS employees clocked 5.5 million hours of employee volunteerism globally by supporting goals aligned with 17 of the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations and empowering marginalized members of society in areas of education, employment, and entrepreneurship. The goIT program, which promotes STEM education and careers in IT among students, reached more than 30,000 students globally and inspired 10,000+ digital innovations from students. In North America, the program reached 12,365 students (54% young women) through goIT curricula and participation in the TCS goIT Monthly Challenge.

Some key highlights of these initiatives include:



More than 171,000 hours of high-impact skill building and computer science programming for students under the age of 18 through goIT learning and exploration experiences to students and their teachers in around 60 North American cities

First-ever integration of Ignite My Future with Jaguar TCS Racing to create Behind the Scenes, a teacher-resource initiative that seeks to bring once-in-a-lifetime experiences and computational thinking into the classroom.

Providing professional development and computational thinking resources to nearly 31,000 educators with a reach of about 1.8 million students since program inception and reaching 4,091 teachers and 221,695 students in 2023. Advocating for increased funding for the U.S. Department of Education's Education Innovation and Research (EIR) program, holding more than 30 meetings with House and Senate offices to raise awareness and seek expanded programs, successfully achieving agreement for $87 million to be set aside specifically for STEM Education grants.

The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies, and systems and impact measurement. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.

Bertina Ceccarelli, Chief Executive Officer, NPower, said “NPower congratulates TCS on its eighth recognition as an honoree of The Civic 50. Committed to driving economic prosperity through digital skill building and sharing many common goals, we're grateful for TCS' partnership and we're delighted for the opportunity to celebrate their efforts and this recognition.”

For more than a decade, The Civic 50 has served as the national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact and community to the core of their business. Administered by True Impact with results analyzed by VeraWorks, the survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process.

