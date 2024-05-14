BJP Govt Will Give Rs 50,000 To Women In Odisha: Rajasthan Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar and in-charge of the Puri Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will give Rs 50,000 to every woman in Odisha under the 'Subhadra scheme' while rice will also be purchased from Odisha farmers at a rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal.

“All the workers like weavers, blacksmiths, cobblers, carpenters etc will be given loans up to Rs 3 lakh at only 5 per cent after getting training under the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana,” Dilawar said while addressing an election meeting to support the BJP Assembly candidate Jayant Sarangi in Sunder village of Puri Assembly constituency.

Dilawar added that the identity of Odisha is under threat from Naveen Patnaik's BJD government.

“Naveen Patnaik has mortgaged the entire Odisha into the hands of an officer named Pandian from Tamil Nadu. The people of Odisha will have to save the identity of Odisha. To save Odisha, vote for BJP and vote for Jayant Sarangi in the Assembly and Sambit Patra in the Lok Sabha and ensure their victory,” he said.

Dilawar also campaigned for Sambit Patra Lok Sabha candidate from Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

He said that there is“no leader” in the entire world who has a strong vision like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has made tremendous progress in the last 10 years whereas the Naveen Patnaik government has caused a lot of loss to Odisha. The wealth of the state has been mortgaged into the hands of Andhra Pradesh. An Andhra official is bent on ruining the entire state arbitrarily,” he said.