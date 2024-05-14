One Polling Party Member Killed In Bus-Truck Collision In MP's Mandsaur

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 14 (IANS) One member of a polling party was killed and nine others injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the polling party was returning from the polling booth to Mandsaur district headquarters.

Mandsaur was among the eight Lok Sabha seats where the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections was held on Monday.

Police said the private bus collided with a truck on the Muvasara-Mandsaur highway. A home guard died on the spot and those injured in the collision were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The condition of three of them was critical, police said.