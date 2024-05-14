(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) --



1921 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called for donations to build the second school in the country, called Al-Ahmdiya School, derived from the Amir name. It has been opened the same year on a seaside plot of land in Al-Gibla area. Sheikh Yousuf Al-Ginaee has been named the school principal.

1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree stipulating a permit for arms and explosives' imports, trade, possession, manufacture or repair and penalties for violations of the decree.

1963 -- Kuwait became the 111th member of the United Nations after applying for membership in the international organization, on November 30, 1961.

1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree, establishing the directorate general of the Al-Shuaiba industrial zone. The decree aims at setting up affiliate gas and oil industries. It became under jurisdictions of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on July 17, 1977.

1996 -- Kuwait National Assembly (parliament) approved a bill empowering the Government to establish mobile telephone companies.

2007 -- Kuwait won chairmanship of the Judo Union of Asia (JUA) when its candidate, Obaid Al-Enezi, garners 27 votes in JUA's General Assembly.

2012 -- The Kuwaiti fencing team won three gold medals in the first Asian fencing tournament for men, held in Kuwait.

2014 -- The Kuwaiti team won championship of the West Asia Wheelchair Basketball Championship, held in Dubai, beating the Iraqi team 43-42.

2014 -- The Kuwaiti philanthropist, media figure and Board Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Barjas Humoud Al-Barjas, died at 83 of age. He served as Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) during the 1976-1992 period



2018 -- Kuwait, a non-permanent member at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), presented a draft resolution calling for an independent and transparent investigation for violence in Gaza that has erupted amid harsh measures by the occupation Israeli forces against Palestinian civilians. However, it has been turned down due to rejection by a member state. (end)

