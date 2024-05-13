Happy Birthday Zareen Khan: 6 Best Movies Of The Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veer to 1921, Zareen Khan's cinematic journey has been a tapestry of diverse roles. Let's delve into six movies that showcase her versatility, ranging from historical dramas to thrilling horror flicks, defining her as a dynamic presence in Bollywood

Zareen Khan made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in this historical action drama directed by Anil Sharma

She appeared in a supporting role in this comedy film directed by Sajid Khan, which featured an ensemble cast

Khan played a lead role in this erotic thriller directed by Vishal Pandya, which was the third installment in the Hate Story series

She starred opposite Karan Kundrra in this horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt, which was a part of the 1920 film series

Zareen Khan was cast in the lead role in this thriller film directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, which was a sequel to the 2006 film Aksar

She appeared in a Punjabi film opposite Gippy Grewal, directed by Rohit Jugraj