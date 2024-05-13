               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Happy Birthday Zareen Khan: 6 Best Movies Of The Actress


5/13/2024 10:26:56 PM

Veer to 1921, Zareen Khan's cinematic journey has been a tapestry of diverse roles. Let's delve into six movies that showcase her versatility, ranging from historical dramas to thrilling horror flicks, defining her as a dynamic presence in Bollywood


From Veer to 1921, explore Zareen Khan's cinematic evolution through seven diverse roles, spanning historical epics to spine-chilling horrors

Veer (2010)

Zareen Khan made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in this historical action drama directed by Anil Sharma


She appeared in a supporting role in this comedy film directed by Sajid Khan, which featured an ensemble cast


Khan played a lead role in this erotic thriller directed by Vishal Pandya, which was the third installment in the Hate Story series


She starred opposite Karan Kundrra in this horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt, which was a part of the 1920 film series

Aksar 2 (2017)

Zareen Khan was cast in the lead role in this thriller film directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, which was a sequel to the 2006 film Aksar


She appeared in a Punjabi film opposite Gippy Grewal, directed by Rohit Jugraj

