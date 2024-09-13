CBI To Probe Multi-Crore Online Trading Scam: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the CBI would be investigating cases pertaining to the multi-crore trading scam.

He told reporters:“We have filed 32 cases against the online trading fraudsters. The state decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this, and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam. I went to Delhi to apprise him about the latest development.”

The process of handing over cases to the CBI will take almost a month, according to the Chief Minister.

He said,“It will probably take a month to finish all the formalities because there are a lot of them.”

Sarma also warned that nobody will be spared who has been involved with the online trading scam.

To recall, an online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore was busted in Assam in the previous week after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

Meanwhile, the controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused in the multi-crore online trading scam surrendered before the police on Thursday.

A Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police was formed to investigate the trading fraud.

The couple was arrested after they surrendered in Dibrugarh. Notably, the duo was on the run since the huge scam surfaced in the previous week and it was revealed that Borah was well connected with the kingpin of the Rs 2,200 crore fraud, Bishal Phukan.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Sumi Borah circulated a video on social media claiming that she has not fled but she has been hiding due to propaganda being run against her. She alleged that plenty of misinformation was being spread and her family has been suffering a lot due to it.

In the video, Borah also announced that she would surrender before the police.