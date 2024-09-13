Ganesh Procession Violence: K'taka BJP Forms Fact-Finding Committee; Demands Guv's Intervention

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has formed a fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of party's MLA and former Deputy Chief C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Friday to investigate the stone-pelting and incident of rioting in the Nagamangala town of Mandya district.

The BJP has also demanded immediate intervention by the Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and also urged the state to auction the properties of rioters to provide compensation to the victims.

Former Ministers Byrathi Basavaraj, K.C. Narayana Gowda and BJP leaders Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda and former senior IPS officer Bhaskar Rao are named as members of the committee.

BJP MLC N. Ravikumar has demanded immediate intervention by the Governor, saying that the government in the state was suppressing Dalits and Hindus.

"The BJP has formed a fact-finding committee. This (Congress) government is committing injustice against Hindus," he alleged.

"During the Ganpati immersion procession in Nagamangala, Muslims threw stones at the procession. Hundreds of stones were thrown. How did stones, sickles, and petrol bombs find their way into the mosque?" he asked.

"They have thrown petrol bombs and burned down shops. Over 40 shops have been burnt to ashes," he alleged.

"Clothing shops, cement shops, grocery stores, and several other shops have been looted. Many shops have been burned down, resulting in losses worth crores of rupees. This government is one that does not provide protection to Hindus. It is a government that only seeks to appease Muslims," he added.

BJP leader Ravikumar criticised the Congress government and said, "The Home Minister has called this a minor incident. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not uttered a word about this. The Chief Minister must pay attention to this incident. They (Congress) are labelling only Hindus as the main accused. Muslim brothers threw stones. Against whom should have the FIRs been filed as accused No. 1 and accused No. 2? It should have been against those who threw stones. Hindu property has been destroyed, and cases are being filed against them instead."

"This (Congress) government has no shame, honour, dignity, or respect. Did Hindus vote to bring this government to power or not?" he asked.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy, demanded that the rioters who set shops on fire should be arrested and their houses auctioned to compensate for the losses.

Speaking to media persons in Nagamangala town which witnessed violence, he said, "First, arrest the person who set the fire and auction his house."

The government should not use taxpayers' money to compensate for the hooliganism and suggested taking action against those responsible for the violence, BJP leader Narayanswamy said.

"This riot seems to be premeditated. They (Muslims) specifically targeted and set fire to certain shops," he alleged.

"What was the purpose behind this?" he asked.

"In India, there are multiple religions, and none should oppose another. If today someone opposes the activities of Hindus, it could lead to a situation where Hindus also oppose them," he said.

The BJP leader also asked who gave anyone the authority to take the law into their own hands and who was responsible for such targeted actions.

He insisted on an investigation into this matter.

"Who are you running the government for? Is it a government for everyone or just for one community?" he demanded, calling on the Chief Minister to answer the people.

"Is installing a Ganesha idol wrong? Is it illegal? Or was it done without the knowledge of the police or without bringing it to anyone's attention?" he asked.