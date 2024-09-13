Qatar Affirms Its Commitment To Protecting Rights Of The Elderly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar emphasized the significant importance it places in terms of taking care of the elderly, viewing the and protection of their rights as a central and priority issue in national efforts aimed at enhancing and safeguarding human rights.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by Second Secretary at the Human Rights Department of the of Foreign Affairs Hamad Masoud Hamad Al Athbi during the interactive dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of All Human Rights by Older Persons, on the capacity and informed consent for older persons, within the framework of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Athbi noted that Qatar's efforts to ensure the rights of the elderly are grounded in several constitutional and national legal provisions, alongside religious duties and cultural values that elevate the status of older persons, encouraging their respect and dignified treatment. He added that their rights are a key focus across national social, health, and economic policies and strategies.

He added that elderly individuals in Qatar enjoy great freedom and independence in choosing their living arrangements without institutional or societal barriers. They have access to all state services without restrictions and are given priority in service provision. Additionally, necessary assistance is provided to complete their transactions, including educational guidance tailored to their age and cognitive levels.

Al Athbi also highlighted that the elderly in Qatar have the freedom to make decisions regarding their health, care, and financial affairs, and to fully participate in society. He emphasized that Qatar works to protect the legal capacity of older persons by implementing training and educational programs that enhance their cognitive abilities, while also providing them with access to information through suitable means and methods.