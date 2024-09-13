Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA -- At least 47 Palestinians fell martyred in renewed aggressions by Israeli aircraft on separate areas in the Gaza Strip as part of the 344-day genocidal war on the enclave.

MADRID -- Spain is set to host a meeting of Arab, Muslim and European foreign ministers on Friday to look into how to put a two-state solution in place, including an independent Palestinian statehood.

BEIRUT -- UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza allocates a USD 24 million emergency aid package from Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF) to support the country's most vulnerable populations and those impacted by ongoing hostilities in south Lebanon.

BEIJING -- Chinese lawmakers votes to adopt a decision on gradually raising the statutory retirement age in the country, marking the first adjustment in the arrangement since 1950s.

BEIRUT -- The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) says Friday it is essential to set out exploratory trade policies and to promote regional cooperation in a bid to address existing challenges, and to tap future opportunities.

TOKYO -- South Korea is trying to figure out North Korea's intentions behind its disclosure of a uranium enrichment facility for the first time, Yonhap News Agency reports, citing the presidential office.