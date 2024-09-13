No Chief Minister Has Ever Resigned Over Mere Allegations, Says Jagadish Shettar

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi, Sep 13 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Jagadish Shettar on Friday said that no Chief Minister has ever resigned after allegations are made against him.

“When there are corruption allegations against Chief Ministers, none has resigned. No Chief Minister has ever said that he will resign and leave the office till his name is cleared by the investigating agencies,” the former Chief Minister said in connection with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statements asserting that he will continue as the Chief Minister following allegations of his involvement in the MUDA case.

He added that the Chief Ministers only say they will resign if they are asked to but have never resigned till their fate is decided by the court.

The BJP is demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. The High Court has reserved its orders on the writ petition filed by Siddaramaiah questioning the Governor's decision to hand over the MUDA case for investigation.

Reacting about the Ganesh Visarjan violence in Nagamangala town of Mandya district, he stated, "All this is happening due to the minority appeasement policy. The Congress government is protecting those who incite riots and those who cause harm by pelting stones. Those who rioted are from the minority community."

"Today, when the Ganapati procession goes by, what right do they have to say, 'Do not pass in front of the mosque'? If there is trouble for the mosque, provide protection for it. But telling people where they can or cannot go, how is that acceptable?" Shettar questioned.

"This is a free India. All this starts when such people are supported. Whenever Congress comes to power in the state, communal riots occur. Congress government's policy is to protect those who have done wrong and punish those who have not," Shettar maintained.

Commenting on the Home Minister's statement on the Nagamangala riot development as a minor incident, he said, "Understand his mindset yourself."