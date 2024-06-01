Qatar Tourism To Demonstrate Latest Developments At ITB China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar participated in ITB China 2024 this month from May 27 to 29 in Shanghai, to highlight the new offerings, to promote Qatar as a leading destination, and to attract in the and tourism sectors. Qatar Tourism spearheaded a delegation of 16 hospitality and travel partners. ITB China is a B2B-exclusive trade show that focuses on the Chinese Travel Market, bringing together leading professionals in the trade from around the world.

With discussions, fruitful exchanges, and networking events, ITB China facilitates discourses between figures and institutions to maximize business opportunities. This year, ITB China took place at Shanghai World Expo and Exhibition Center.

Commenting on this occasion, Omar Al Jaber, Acting Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, said:“Through its participation at ITB China 2024, Qatar Tourism showcased the country's recent developments, achievements, and advancements in travel and tourism sectors to industry leaders from around the world. Qatar Tourism is dedicated to improving visitors' tourism experience. Exhibitions such as ITB China provide a platform for Qatar Tourism to attract investors and highlight Qatar's best touristic offerings.”

ITB China serves as a platform to highlight Chinese travel market trends to investors and stakeholders from around the world to further enhance the Chinese tourism market in the upcoming years. China is one of the 15 priority source markets for Qatar Tourism, making ITB China an important event to showcase Qatar's offerings in the Chinese and international market.

Earlier this year in March, Qatar Tourism participated at ITB Berlin 2024 where they discussed the launch of the 'Double the Discovery' initiative in collaboration with Saudi Tourism Authority, to provide visitors the chance to explore cultural landmarks and historical sites in the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in one single trip. Qatar Tourism also discussed the Stopover Packages, in partnership with Qatar Airways, for visitors who have limited time to visit Qatar.