Foundation Laying Ceremony For Small Hydropower Plant Hold In Azerbaijan's Lachin

Azerbaijan's Lachin district recently hosted a foundation-layingceremony for the Malibay small hydroelectric power plant, Azernews reports.

This ceremony marks the beginning of a project to establish fivesmall hydroelectric power in the Kalbajar and Lachindistricts of Azerbaijan.

Key attendees included Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov,President's Special Representative in Lachin district MasimMammadov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSCUlvi Mansurov, Chairman of Demiroren Yatırım Holding YıldırımDemiroren, Head of Arges Enerji Team LLC Mehmet Fehmi Ozata andrepresentatives from the Ministry of Economy.

The initiative, guided by President Ilham Aliyev, aims totransform liberated territories into zones of alternative andeco-friendly energy. A modern power supply system is beingestablished to enhance regional infrastructure. The new hydropowerplants will leverage the region's abundant hydro resources toprovide green electricity, improving project efficiency with private investors is a critical component ofthis endeavor.

The project, highlighting Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is thefirst joint hydroelectric project involving the private sector inthe liberated territories. Once operational, the Malibay stationwill supply electricity to approximately 7,000 homes.

Last December, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, DemirorenYatırım Holding, and Arges Enerji Team (Turkiye) signed a JointParticipation Agreement to operate five small HPPs on the Hakariand Tartar rivers. The project's total budget is 25 million manat(approximately $14.7 million), aiming to commission five stationswith a combined capacity of 13.8 MW by 2025. The stations areexpected to operate for 30 years and create 25 new jobs.

The project's first phase involves constructing the Malibay HPPon the Zabukh river in Lachin district, with a capacity of 5.1 MW stages will include the construction of the Galacha 2HPP (3.4 MW), Minkend HPP (1.8 MW), and Galacha 1 HPP (1.1 MW). Thefinal phase will see the construction of the Tartar 1 small HPP(2.4 MW) on the Tartar river in Kalbajar district.