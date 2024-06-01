Over 20,000 Kilos Of Indian Mangoes Sold In Two Days At Souq Waqif

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 10-day Indian Mango Festival (Indian Hamba) that opened on May 30, at Souq Waqif has drawn fruit lovers from all over the country.

Over 20,000kg mangoes have been sold on the first two days, as per the sales figure shared by Souq Waqif on its social accounts.

The that was inaugurated on Thursday evening saw sale of 8,500kg on first day, while 13,000kg mangoes were sold on the second day, May 31, 2024.

The exhibition that is open from 4pm to 9pm includes a wide variety of mangoes from different regions of India, including Alphonso, Kesar, Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelam, Mallika, Malgova, Langada and many more.

In addition to variety of mangoes, the venue also offers mango tastings, traditional mango dishes, jams, juice, ice creams, etc.



With the participation of 60 companies with 100 outlets, the festival is organised by Souq Waqif and Embassy of India.