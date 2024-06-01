LIVE UPDATES: Over 36,000 Killed In Gaza Amid Escalating Violence, Severe Hospital Shortages

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gaza faces escalating violence, with over 36,000 Palestinians killed and severe hospital shortages.

The United States president says the new Israeli proposal for a Gaza truce is“a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages”, adding that“it's time to end this war”. However, Israeli PM Netanyahu demands Hamas's destruction for peace, as global discussions intensify.

Meanwhile, Indonesia offers peacekeepers, and malnutrition claims more lives.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[12:50pm Doha Time] Gaza's death toll rises



Palestinians carry some salvaged belongings as they leave the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern gaza Strip after they returned briefly to check on their homes on May 31, 2024 (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

At least 36,379 Palestinians have been killed and 82,407 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, its Health Ministry says.

The ministry added that 95 people were killed and 350 injured in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

[12:30pm Doha Time] Netanyahu insists on 'Hamas destruction' as part of Israeli plan to end war on Gaza



Smoke billows following Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern gaza Strip on May 31, 2024. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on Hamas's destruction as part of an Israeli plan presented by US President Joe Biden to end the war on Gaza.

“Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel,” the Israeli leader said in a statement.

[11:45am Doha Time] Blinken calls Saudi foreign minister to discuss Gaza ceasefire

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, has received a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they discussed the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal, the Saudi state news agency says.

[11:15am Doha Time] Indonesia ready to send peacekeepers, medical staff to Gaza



Indonesia's Defence Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto speaks during the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Nhac Nguyen / AFP)

Indonesia is ready to send "significant peacekeeping forces" as well as medical personnel to Gaza if Hamas accepts a new ceasefire proposal, President-elect Prabowo Subianto said Saturday.

US President Joe Biden announced the Israeli roadmap to permanent peace in Gaza on Friday, as Israeli troops pushed into central Rafah despite international objections to any assault on the southern city. Read more

[11am Doha Time] Child dies of malnutrition and dehydration: Report

A 13-year-old Palestinian child has died due to malnutrition and dehydration in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, Wafa news agency has reported.

Medical sources said the death toll from malnutrition and dehydration has risen to 37 people in Gaza, the report said.



A Palestinian carries some salvaged belongings in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern gaza Strip after she returned briefly with others who sought to check on their homes on May 31, 2024. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

[8:45am Doha Time] Three shot during Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank

Three Palestinian men have been shot and injured by Israeli forces during a military raid on the Balata refugee camp, located to the east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

The Wafa news agency quoted a Palestine Red Crescent Society spokesperson as saying the three suffered bullet and shrapnel wounds, including to the feet, chest and head.

Israeli soldiers stormed the camp to destroy a supermarket, Wafa reports, and were resisted by local Palestinian youth leading to“heavy shooting” and a large force of Israelis deploying to the area.

[6am Doha Time] Israeli air, land and sea attacks kill dozens as Gaza's last hospitals barely functional: UN

Between Wednesday and Friday afternoon, a further 113 Palestinian people were killed in the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces and 637 were injured, according to the latest UN situation report.



A Palestinians child salvages some belongings from a damaged UN-run school in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern gaza Strip after he returned briefly with others who sought to check on their homes on May 31, 2024. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also reports that amid Israel's continued attacks on Gaza from its air, land and sea forces, there are just 14 hospitals that are partially functional – and face critical shortages – out of the Palestinian territory's original 36 hospitals before the war started.

Israel's internationally-condemned ground invasion of the city of Rafah in the south of Gaza has forced another humanitarian medical organisation to abandon the city as“extreme violence” and Israeli military operations escalate.

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, had to close a primary care centre in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah on Thursday, the OCHA report states.