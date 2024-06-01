TN Food Safety Department Seals Retail Outlet For Selling Bottled Breast Milk

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department sealed a retail outlet at Madhavaram in Chennai for selling bottled breast milk. The Department has also taken up checks across the state to find whether bottled breast milk is being sold.

The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department sealed the retail outlet at Madhavaram in Chennai after they got inputs from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) team on May 21. The Food Department conducted a raid on the shop on May 31 and found 50 ml of breast milk for Rs 500. The bottles were labelled breast milk by the shopkeeper.

FSSAI had issued a licence to the retail outlet for selling protein powder.

A senior officer of the Tamil Nadu Food and Safety Department told IANS that they have sealed the retail outlet and have issued notice for the violation.

Following this, Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department officials are carrying out inspections across the state. The Department has requested general public to inform the Department if they found any shop or supermarket selling bottled breast milk which is unauthorised.

The officials said that action would be taken against violators under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The Department has also shared the contact number of the officials concerned to report on the sale of breastmilk if they find any.

People can call or WhatsApp, P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety, Chennai on 9444042322.