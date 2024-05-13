Real Madrid's Strategic Salary Plan For Mbappe To Maintain Dressing Room Harmony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid is ensuring Kylian Mbappe's salary matches that of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius to prevent internal conflicts within the team. Reportedly, Mbappe's annual net salary will be around €25 million at Real Madrid.

While all paperwork between Real Madrid and Mbappe appears to be settled, fans shouldn't expect a grand announcement until June. Real Madrid is currently focused on the UEFA Champions League, gearing up to face Borussia Dortmund in the final.

Mbappe's official unveiling as a Real Madrid player is scheduled for June. Initially, the plan was to announce his signing immediately after both PSG and Real Madrid concluded their Champions League campaigns, out of respect for both clubs and to maintain focus on the trophy hunt.

However, with Real Madrid now in the final, the announcement is likely to be postponed until after the event. Mbappe is expected to bid farewell to PSG on May 25th as they compete against Olympique Lyon in the French Cup final. Following this, he will join the French national team for Euro 2024 preparations, beginning on June 14th.

Sources suggest that Real Madrid will express their excitement about signing Mbappe after the Champions League final. The official announcement is anticipated sometime between the final and Mbappe's integration into the France squad, likely in early June.

