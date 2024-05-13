Government Urges Expats In Jordan To Rectify Immigration Violations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- The government Monday warned against employing non-Jordanian workers violating immigration laws, regulations and instructions.According to a statement, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Labour said the labour law states that employers violating the Labour law would pay a minimum of JOD800 for each employee, the cost of deporting them and annual residency fees."Based on the above and given the issuance of General Pardon Law No. (5) of 2024, according to which violators were exempted from fines for overstaying and work permits, the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Labour call on violating expats to rectify their situation by renewing work permits and residency permits," according to a statement.