CBJ Unveils Plan To Set Up Fintech Academy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) - Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), Adel Sharkas, unveiled a plan to set up a Jordanian financial technology (FinTech) academy under the umbrella of the Institute of Banking Studies (IBS).The collaborative effort between the CBJ and the IBS aims to foster technological advancement and innovation within the financial and banking sector, according to the CBJ.During the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by government officials, financial and banking leaders, and international partners, Sharkas underscored the significance of the initiative in aligning with the national economic modernization vision 2023-2033.He emphasized that the academy embodies the CBJ's strategic commitment to bridging the knowledge gap in financial technology and innovation.The academy is envisioned as a regional hub for financial innovation, offering specialized education and robust training programs tailored to equip professionals, future leaders, entrepreneurs, and businessmen with essential skills to navigate the dynamic financial landscape, he added.Highlighting recent technological milestones achieved by the CBJ, including electronic payment systems and the regulatory laboratory for financial technology and innovation, Sharkas reaffirmed the bank's dedication to fostering and regulating technological innovations in finance.He underscored the strategic initiatives launched by the CBJ, such as the electronic payments strategy, financial technology and innovation vision, and green finance strategy, as integral components of Jordan's comprehensive digital and financial transformation.The establishment of the academy, Sharkas pointed out, not only signifies an advancement in Jordan's financial sector, but also positions the country as a leader in financial technology and innovation in the region.Riyad Hindawi, Director of the IBS, hailed the academy's establishment as a pioneering force in technology and financial innovation training, addressing the burgeoning demand in Jordan and the wider region. Operating under the IBS umbrella, the academy is a pivotal component of Jordan's financial technology ecosystem, he said.Hindawi underscored the academy's inclusivity, catering to diverse groups including financial sector employees, entrepreneurs, startup ventures, women, and youth, both university students and graduates seeking employment. This broad outreach ensures comprehensive education and opportunities in the realm of financial technology, he said.