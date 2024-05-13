Long-Cherished Dream Fulfilled: BJP Worker Moved To Tears On Meeting PM Modi In Saran

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) On a campaign blitz in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed election rallies in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Saran districts.

Amid the high-decibel campaign, a touching video of PM Modi caught the attention of the people.

When PM Modi landed in Saran for a poll rally, he was greeted with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Shri Ram' by BJP the workers. Amid the enthusiastic reception accorded to the Prime Minister, a female BJP worker couldn't control her emotions on seeing and meeting him in person.

Visibly moved over meeting PM Modi, the woman worker had tears of joy rolling down her cheeks.

Expressing her emotions, she conveyed to PM Modi that her "long-cherished dream has finally been realised".

In response, the Prime Minister Modi blessed her.

This heartfelt interaction between the PM and the BJP worker was captured on camera and has since then gone viral on social media.

Earlier, a similar touching moment was captured on camera during PM Modi's rally in West Bengal's Hooghly, where his interaction with women BJP workers drew a lot of praise from the netizens.

In the video, the female workers were seen greeting PM Modi, with some even bowing down to touch his feet. The Prime Minister not only stopped them from doing so but also leaned over to greet them.